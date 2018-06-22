Watch: Trump speaks to families of loved ones killed by undocumented immigrants

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump Friday is expected to speak with families whose loved ones have been killed by undocumented immigrants.

Trump will deliver his remarks to the "angel families" at the White House.

The meeting comes amid a fiery debate about the "zero tolerance" policy to prosecute all immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The Trump administration's policy led to thousands of children being separated from their families and held in detention centers — an outcome Trump said he would end with an executive order he signed on Wednesday.

Bills in Congress to address U.S. immigration policy have either failed to garner enough votes or been postponed to avoid the same outcome.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that Republican lawmakers should stop "wasting their time" on immigration until after the midterms, when he hopes the party can strengthen the majorities it already holds in both chambers of Congress.