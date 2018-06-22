The U.S. population is getting older, richer and sicker.

Technology giants Amazon, Alphabet and Apple have created devices perfectly suited to help aging Americans, with voice-powered assistants that get smarter as they learn more about their users.

Yet, outside of a few niche efforts, the companies haven't invested ample resources to tailor their apps and services to an older demographic. Instead, the preference has been to design for a mass consumer market, which typically skews towards millennials.

Experts in the aging space told CNBC that this will begin to shift in the coming years. One way to speed that up would be for the tech industry to hire people who understand the needs of this population. In other words, they should hire older Americans.

"This is a total blind spot for technology companies," said Katy Fike, co-founder of Aging 2.0, a group that supports entrepreneurs in the aging space.

Fike said these companies should particularly consider hiring and interviewing more older women.

"Women tend to live longer and continue to make buying decisions for their families and aging parents," she said. "This is the polar opposite group to the young, male tech worker."

The median age of the American worker is 42, but Silicon Valley is younger. According to research group Payscale, the median age is 29 at Facebook, 40 at Google, 31 at Apple and 30 at Amazon.

The companies have all the tools necessary to accelerate the shift. Voice interfaces like Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Microsoft's Cortana and Google's Assistant are moving in the direction of letting people converse more naturally with technology to get the answers and information they need.