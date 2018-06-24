    The World Cup of soccer fans

    The World Cup of soccer fans

    Russia supporter during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Russia and Egypt on June 19, 2018 at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Mike Kireev | NurPhoto | Getty Images

    The World Cup provides a unique opportunity for nations to come together and display cultures from all around the globe. Thousands of soccer, or football, fans have shown up to cheer on their team, but some have gone the extra mile.

    At any World Cup match you can expect to see some crazy outfits and even crazier personalities.

    Sports lovers at the quadrennial event show their passion and love for their home countries — but in some unusual displays of dedication. From eir colorful face paint to elaborate headdresses, here are a few of our favorite fans at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

    • Colombia

      A Colombia fan sporting a tiger head roars before the Group H match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.

      A Colombian fan sporting a tiger head poses before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.
      Mladen Antonov | AFP | Getty Images

    • Russia

      A fan whose body is painted with Russia's national colors celebrates the team's victory over Saudi Arabia in central Moscow on June 14, 2018, during the opening day of the World Cup.

      A fan of Russia's national football team with the body painted with Russian national colors celebrates the victory over Saudi Arabia in central Moscow on June 14, 2018 during the opening day of Russia 2018 Football World Cup.
      Gleb Garanich | Reuters

    • Switzerland

      A Switzerland fan reacts before the Group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don on June 17, 2018.

      A Switzerland fan reacts before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 17, 2018.
      Pascal Guyot | AFP | Getty Images

    • Iran

      Iran supporters during the Group B match between Morocco and Iran on June 15, 2018, at St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg.

      Iran supporters during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group B match between Morocco and IR Iran on June 15, 2018 at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
      Mike Kireev | NurPhoto | Getty Images

    • Peru

      A Peru fan looks dejected following his team's defeat in the Group C match between France and Peru at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 21, 2018, in Ekaterinburg.

      A Peru fan looks dejected following his sides defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between France and Peru at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 21, 2018 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
      Laurence Griffiths | Getty Images

    • Poland

      Poland fans cheer prior to the Group H match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.

      Poland's fans cheer prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.
      Franck Fife | AFP | Getty Images

    • Argentina

      Argentina fans inside the stadium before the Group D match between Argentina and Croatia on June 21, 2018.

      Argentina fans inside the stadium before the match between Argentina and Croatia on June 21st, 2018.
      Murad Sezer | Reuters

    • Nigeria

      A Nigeria fan celebrates the team's victory at the end of the Group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018.

      A Nigeria's fan celebrates their victory at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018.
      Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

    • Mexico

      Mexico fans celebrate during the Group F match between Germany and Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 17, 2018.

      The Mexican fans celebrate during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group F match between Germany and Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia on June 17, 2018.
      Andrew Surma | NurPhoto | Getty Images

    • Portugal

      A Portugal fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere at the Group B match between Portugal and Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium on June 20, 2018, in Moscow.

      A Portugal fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Portugal and Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium on June 20, 2018 in Moscow, Russia.
      Michael Steele | Getty Images

    • Japan

      Japan fans show their support prior to the Group H match between Colombia and Japan.

      Japan fans show their support prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Colombia and Japan at Mordovia Arena on June 19, 2018 in Saransk, Russia.
      Mathew Ashton | AMA | Getty Images

    • Morocco

      Morocco fans before the Group B match between Morocco and Portugal.

      Morocco fans before the match between Morocco and Portugal at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia on June 20th, 2018.
      Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters

    • Germany

      Germany fans cheer prior to the Group F match between Germany and Mexico.

      Germany's fans cheer prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 17, 2018.
      Patrik Sotllarz | AFP | Getty Images

    • France

      Two France fans kiss each other before the Group C match between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 16, 2018.

      Two France fans kiss each other before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 16, 2018.
      Franck Fife | AFP | Getty Images

    • Brazil

      A Brazil supporter celebrates during the Group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg on June 22, 2018.

      A Brazil supporter celebrates during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 22, 2018.
      Christophe Simon | AFP | Getty Images

    • Costa Rica

      A Costa Rica fan enjoys the atmosphere during the Group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica.

      A Costa Rica fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 22, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
      Alex Livesey | Getty Images

    • Iceland

      Iceland fans, one sporting a fake Viking helmet, cheer their team as they wait in the grandstand before the Group D match between Nigeria and Iceland.

      An Iceland's fan (2ndR) sporting a fake Viking helmet and friends cheer their team as they wait in the grandstand before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018.
      Nicolas Asfouri | AFP | Getty Images

    • Denmark

      Denmark fans with a miniature replica World Cup trophy sit in the crowd before the Group C match between Denmark and Australia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 21, 2018.

      Denmark fans with a miniature replca World Cup sit in the crowd before kick off of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group C football match between Denmark and Australia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 21, 2018.
      Manan Vatsyayana | AFP | Getty Images

