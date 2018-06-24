The World Cup provides a unique opportunity for nations to come together and display cultures from all around the globe. Thousands of soccer, or football, fans have shown up to cheer on their team, but some have gone the extra mile.

At any World Cup match you can expect to see some crazy outfits and even crazier personalities.

Sports lovers at the quadrennial event show their passion and love for their home countries — but in some unusual displays of dedication. From eir colorful face paint to elaborate headdresses, here are a few of our favorite fans at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.