The World Cup provides a unique opportunity for nations to come together and display cultures from all around the globe. Thousands of soccer, or football, fans have shown up to cheer on their team, but some have gone the extra mile.
At any World Cup match you can expect to see some crazy outfits and even crazier personalities.
Sports lovers at the quadrennial event show their passion and love for their home countries — but in some unusual displays of dedication. From eir colorful face paint to elaborate headdresses, here are a few of our favorite fans at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.
A Colombia fan sporting a tiger head roars before the Group H match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.
A fan whose body is painted with Russia's national colors celebrates the team's victory over Saudi Arabia in central Moscow on June 14, 2018, during the opening day of the World Cup.
A Switzerland fan reacts before the Group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don on June 17, 2018.
Iran supporters during the Group B match between Morocco and Iran on June 15, 2018, at St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg.
A Peru fan looks dejected following his team's defeat in the Group C match between France and Peru at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 21, 2018, in Ekaterinburg.
Poland fans cheer prior to the Group H match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.
Argentina fans inside the stadium before the Group D match between Argentina and Croatia on June 21, 2018.
A Nigeria fan celebrates the team's victory at the end of the Group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018.
Mexico fans celebrate during the Group F match between Germany and Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 17, 2018.
A Portugal fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere at the Group B match between Portugal and Morocco at Luzhniki Stadium on June 20, 2018, in Moscow.
Japan fans show their support prior to the Group H match between Colombia and Japan.
Morocco fans before the Group B match between Morocco and Portugal.
Germany fans cheer prior to the Group F match between Germany and Mexico.
Two France fans kiss each other before the Group C match between France and Australia at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 16, 2018.
A Brazil supporter celebrates during the Group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg on June 22, 2018.
A Costa Rica fan enjoys the atmosphere during the Group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica.
Iceland fans, one sporting a fake Viking helmet, cheer their team as they wait in the grandstand before the Group D match between Nigeria and Iceland.
Denmark fans with a miniature replica World Cup trophy sit in the crowd before the Group C match between Denmark and Australia at the Samara Arena in Samara on June 21, 2018.