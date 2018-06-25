    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields slip into the red as trade turmoil continues to bubble away

    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    • Trade tensions continue to rattle investors, after President Trump issued another tariff threat on Friday, this time towards the European Union.
    U.S. government debt prices ticked higher on Monday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.882 percent at 5:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the red at 3.032 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    As another trading week kicks off, market-watchers are likely to be digesting any new information surrounding global trade tensions, amid fresh economic data.

    Last week, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to threaten another setof tariffs, this time on the European Union.

    On Friday, the U.S. incumbent warned of a 20 percent tariff on all car imports from the EU, stating that if the bloc refused to remove duties on U.S. cars, then Washington would have no choice but to act on these levies. Consequently, European markets were under pressure Monday.

    Trump added on Twitter over the weekend that “all countries that have placed artificial trade barriers and tariffs on goods going into their country” should get rid of them, or face reciprocation from the U.S.

    EU’s Katainen: There are no winners in a trade war
    Coming up Monday, at 10 a.m. ET, new home sales data is scheduled to be published, followed by the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction, scheduled to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

