US Treasury yields slip into the red as trade turmoil continues to bubble away

As another trading week kicks off, market-watchers are likely to be digesting any new information surrounding global trade tensions, amid fresh economic data.

Last week, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to threaten another setof tariffs, this time on the European Union.

On Friday, the U.S. incumbent warned of a 20 percent tariff on all car imports from the EU, stating that if the bloc refused to remove duties on U.S. cars, then Washington would have no choice but to act on these levies. Consequently, European markets were under pressure Monday.

Trump added on Twitter over the weekend that “all countries that have placed artificial trade barriers and tariffs on goods going into their country” should get rid of them, or face reciprocation from the U.S.