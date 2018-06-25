    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields edge into the black but trade tumult remains a hot topic 

    • The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in four-week bills and $34 billion in two-year notes.
    • Trade disputes continue to rattle investor sentiment around the world.

    U.S. government debt prices slipped into the red on Tuesday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.882 percent at 5:45 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was in the black at 3.033 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Trade disputes continue to rattle investor sentiment around the world. Last week, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to threaten another set of tariffs, this time on the European Union.

    On Friday, the U.S. incumbent warned of a 20 percent tariff on all car imports from the EU, stating that if the bloc refused to remove its duties on U.S. vehicles, then Washington would have no choice but to act.

    The pressure was amped up another notch Monday, after reports surfaced that Washington intended to block some Chinese businesses from investing in U.S. technology. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, however, called the report "fake news" on Twitter.

    While markets around the world try to regain some of the ground lost Monday, trade tumult will likely still rattle investors over the course of the day.

    On Tuesday, data scheduled for release includes the Philadelphia Fed’s non-manufacturing business outlook survey at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the S&P/Case Shiller House Price Index at 9 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity are set to be released, followed by the Dallas Fed’s Texas service sector outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    Santelli Exchange: Treasury headwinds and increasing equity volatility
    And two Fed speeches are expected to take place. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be in Texas at the Greater Houston Partnership's State of Talent event, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama.

