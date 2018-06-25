US Treasury yields edge into the black but trade tumult remains a hot topic 

Trade disputes continue to rattle investor sentiment around the world. Last week, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to threaten another set of tariffs, this time on the European Union.

On Friday, the U.S. incumbent warned of a 20 percent tariff on all car imports from the EU, stating that if the bloc refused to remove its duties on U.S. vehicles, then Washington would have no choice but to act.

The pressure was amped up another notch Monday, after reports surfaced that Washington intended to block some Chinese businesses from investing in U.S. technology. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, however, called the report "fake news" on Twitter.

While markets around the world try to regain some of the ground lost Monday, trade tumult will likely still rattle investors over the course of the day.



On Tuesday, data scheduled for release includes the Philadelphia Fed’s non-manufacturing business outlook survey at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the S&P/Case Shiller House Price Index at 9 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity are set to be released, followed by the Dallas Fed’s Texas service sector outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.