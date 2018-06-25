Bitcoin bounces back, but prices could fall again, venture capitalist says

Bitcoin, which fell below $6,000 on Friday for the first time since February, reached an all time high of around $19,500 last December. That's a decline of nearly 70 percent. And it's not just bitcoin. Ethereum, litecoin, bitcoin cash and ripple are down for the year as well.

But crypto traders were optimistic on Monday when the digital coin bounced back — albeit just slightly — to around $6,254 Monday 5:30 p.m. ET.

Brian Kelly, CEO of BKCM LLC, an investment firm focused on digital currencies, said it's "still early," but added he saw the first signs of bitcoin making a comeback on Monday, including "quite a bit of demand coming from Asia."

"We saw bitcoin hit new lows; I think we went to $5,779," Kelly said on " Power Lunch " Monday. "And then within about 10 or 15 minutes you had a huge ramp up, hundred, two hundred points, and that's typically the action that bitcoin has shown at bottoms."

Kelly said $5,900 is the cost of mining the underlying blockchain technology and therefore, "there's an incentive for miners to keep that price [of bitcoin] above that level."

Bogart said many ICOs, or initial coin offerings — a crowdfunding way to raise funds for cryptocurrency ventures — in the market today are overvalued. But he pointed out that the price for bitcoin is "pretty good right now" if investors are thinking short term.

While some investors are waiting to see if bitcoin will go even lower before buying, Bogart doesn't think that's a good strategy.

"Most people that are going to wait for lower prices will end up paying higher prices than they are today," he said. "So I think the right move is to not try and time the market and try and average into it."

