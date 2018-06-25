The problem with high drug prices isn't 'foreign freeloading,' it's the patent system

Americans continue to suffer the highest prescription drug costs of anyone in the world. One in four are unable to fill prescriptions due to high prices, according to a recent poll. And even though drug prices tripled over the last decade, analysts predict they will double again in the next ten years.

We have a runaway problem on our hands, and while new proposals from Congress and the president seek to improve the drug pricing system, we will fail to reach lasting solutions unless we address a root factor in this national crisis: patents.

Contrary to the Trump administration’s recent claims, the source of our prescription drug problems is not “foreign freeloading” governments creating unfair pricing schemes—it’s the unfair pricing systems created right here in the U.S. Today’s drug patent monopolies are deeper, longer and stronger than at any point in the last century—and it’s costing Americans and people around the world.

Before a prescription drug even enters the market—before pricing negotiations occur between payers, government agencies, insurers, and so on—the U.S. patent office awards exclusivity to drug makers for intellectual property claims that have a huge impact on the market.

And unfortunately, while patenting is an important mechanism for incentivizing and rewarding invention, pharmaceutical companies have figured out how to game the system—prolonging monopolies, claiming newness where there often is none, and taking patients on a ride they can barely afford.

In a recent study of every drug on the market between 2005 and 2015, a University of California School of Law professor found a “startling departure from the classic conceptualization of intellectual property protection for pharmaceuticals.”