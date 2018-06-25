Over the weekend, Waters urged her supporters to publicly confront Trump administration officials over the White House's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has led to the separation of migrant children from parents.

"Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up," the California Democrat said at a rally. "And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere. We've got to get the children connected to their parents."

Her remarks followed protests over the immigration policy that drove Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen away from a dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington last week. A restaurant in Virginia also refused to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday night.

GOP lawmakers such as Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., have criticized Waters' comments. Earlier, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the National Republican Congressional Committee urged Pelosi to push back on her colleague.

The strategies outlined by Pelosi and Waters reflect differences in how the political left more broadly has reacted to the Trump administration. Waters and a handful of other lawmakers in safe, blue districts have called for the president's impeachment for months.

Democratic leaders, meanwhile, have tried to minimize discussion of impeachment ahead of the midterms. They worry in part that talk of booting Trump from office could alienate independent or Republican voters needed to win swing House districts and a House majority in November.

In May, Pelosi said the broader Democratic Party should focus more on issues of economic stability such as health-care costs.

"Unless you have bipartisan consensus, impeachment is a divisive issue in the country," the California Democrat said at the time. "Many people would think it's being done for political reasons."

She argued impeachment is "not the path [the party] should go on." Pelosi has tried to focus on an estimated increase in health-care premiums and the number of uninsured Americans under Republican health-care proposals, among other topics.