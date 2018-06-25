Baby shot dead as Nicaraguan violence erupts again

A fresh outburst of violence in Nicaragua over the weekend has claimed the life of a one-year-old boy as well as 6 more adults, according to reports.

The country is locked in a battle between pro-government forces and protesters, led largely by student groups. The death toll is now estimated at more than 200 people since April and attempts by the Catholic Church to negotiate a ceasefire have, so far, failed.

It has been reported that a one-year-old was among the dead Friday night. The child’s mother reportedly told a local TV station that the police shot her son. In turn, authorities blamed the death on a stray bullet fired from someone trying to stop them clearing a road.

According to the Associated Press two men were found shot dead nearby, also late on Friday.

On Saturday, two students were killed and more than a dozen wounded at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua. Students have been occupying the state university in Managua since April.

The Red Cross have reported that two further people were also killed in Masaya Saturday. The city has become a hotbed of opposition to the Nicaraguan government, which is led by President Daniel Ortega.