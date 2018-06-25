Party City to open Toy City stores in wake of Toys R Us' demise

Party City said Monday it will open roughly 50 Toy City pop-up stores later this year as Toys R Us finishes closing its last round of stores this week, having filed for bankruptcy protection this past September.

The company said it will roll out the temporary locations alongside its Halloween City pop-up shops in "optimal" markets where Party City found "attractive leasing opportunities." Many retailers in the U.S. have been able to negotiate rents and lease terms of late, with a glut of vacant storefronts on the market.

Party City hopes it will be able to fill a void left behind in wake of Toys R Us' demise, where there aren't any dominant, national toy retailers left behind. Companies like Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble and Five Below are expected to win some share of the market over time, as toy vendors look for other venues to sell their merchandise. KB Toys is also plotting a comeback.

"The creation of a Toy City concept to complement our temporary seasonal retail strategy is a logical extension of our brand; one that will allow us to leverage our existing pop-up store capabilities and capitalize on the category whitespace that has recently been created," Party City CEO James Harrison said in a statement.

The company said its pop-up shops for toys will open in September and run through the holiday season.

Party City also will be expanding its online assortment of toys, according to Harrison.

"Throughout the retail reporting cycle, we've heard from a number of large and mid-sized retail chains that they expect to step in to compete in toys in a more meaningful way post-TRU," Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink said in a recent note to clients.

She added she expects more than 75 percent of Toys R Us' annual share of the toy industry to be "reclaimed" in time, as retailers determine what their strategies will be to win shoppers' dollars.

Ironically, Party City's moves today are reminiscent of those of Toys R Us in 2010, after KB Toys filed for bankruptcy protection and shuttered its fleet of stores. This left many U.S. malls without a toy retailer. Looking to capitalize on the opportunity, Toys R Us opened hundreds of pop-up shops in malls and outlet centers ahead of the 2010 holiday season. Some of them were kept open permanently.

Ultimately, though, Toys R Us was hamstrung by debt payments and forced into liquidation when it couldn't keep pace with Amazon or invest in its business.