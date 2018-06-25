Lawyers for Trump's ex-campaign boss Paul Manafort appeal judge's order sending him to jail

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Monday appealed a federal judge's order revoking his bail and sending him to jail pending trial after he was indicted on witness tampering charges.

That U.S. District Court judge, Amy Berman Jackson, granted prosecutors' request to revoke Manafort's bail on June 15. Manafort's lawyers are also appealing Jackson's decision to deny their request to hold off on the order.

Additionally, Manafort's lawyers filed an appeal in a separate case on Monday: a case brought by Manafort against special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the Department of Justice that was dismissed in late April.

Both notices of appeal were made to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington D.C. circuit.

