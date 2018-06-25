Procter & Gamble is set to sponsor an online series of interviews produced by veteran journalist Katie Couric, in a partnership that recalls the time when TV shows were “brought to you by” a particular brand.

Couric, who has just launched production company Katie Couric Media, is making “Getting There,” a series of online videos profiling women for website theSkimm, which will be sponsored by P&G, the world’s largest advertiser.

Her focus will be on giving women a voice and she is a board member of SeeHer, an organization formed in 2016 to tackle sexism in adverts. P&G aspires to having equal representation of men and women in its advertising and has launched a series of initiatives with prominent women, including U.S. rapper Queen Latifah and ad agency founder Madonna Badger.

“It is really storytelling that P&G is proud to be associated with, but it's not necessarily, you know, about having a direct link to that product,” Couric told CNBC at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France last week. “It could just be sort of the halo effect of having a product that… wants to be connected to the kind of storytelling I want to do.”