Three options strategies to start the week: June 25

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Carter Worth and Mike Khouw like Johnson & Johnson.

Mike Khouw recommends selling call spread in Nike.

Dan Nathan recommends a call calendar in Starbucks.

Trader disclosure: On June 22, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Options Action" were owned by the "Options Action" traders: Dan Nathan is short SMH. Dan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is long FB Aug put spread. Dan is Long T Oct call spread. Mike Khouw is long S&P, HAL. Out of TSLA.