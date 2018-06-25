Trump wants to create a Space Force — here's how he might do it

President Trump wants to create a Space Force as the sixth branch of the military.

"When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space," Trump said last week. "We must have American dominance in space.

What would a so-called Space Force actually look like? To answer that, you only have to look at the U.S. Air Force.

Right now, the Air Force Space Command supports military missions in outer space. It's less about space marines, and more about military satellites and protecting earth from space debris.