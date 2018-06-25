American Express had its day in court — and won. The jury is still out for consumers, however.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that the card company’s “anti-steering” rules do not violate federal antitrust law. The rules prevent merchants from offering you discounts or incentives to use cards with lower "swipe" fees, like Visa or Mastercard.
Amex has historically charged higher swipe or interchange fees to merchants than these competitors because it delivers wealthier cardholders who spend more money, the Supreme Court said. The fees that merchants pay to process Amex transactions fund the card company's generous rewards program.