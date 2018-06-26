Amazon Prime deals roll out to Whole Foods stores this week — here’s what you can expect

Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members can start staving money at Whole Foods. The program, which gives Prime subscribers discounts at Whole Foods stores, began rolling out in select areas in May, with promises from Amazon that the program would soon expand nationally.

Prime members can expect an additional 10 percent off most sale products, but there are also big ticket items that Whole Foods call "Prime Member Deals," which change weekly. For example, customers may be able to get half off meat and fish or buy one, get one free on salad greens and macaroni and cheese.

However, don’t expect your Whole Foods grocery trips to become a lot less expensive. On a recent shopping trip to a San Francisco store, we only found seven special deals. If you want to save additional money, you can put your groceries on an Amazon Visa card and get an extra 5 percent cash back on your purchases.