California's gas tax repeal measure makes fall ballot and could boost GOP candidates

A proposition to repeal California's gas tax could end up being one of the most costliest statewide measures on the November ballot and potentially push GOP and moderate voters to the polls for the midterm congressional elections.

"This flawed and dangerous measure pushed by Trump’s Washington allies jeopardizes the safety of millions of Californians by stopping local communities from fixing their crumbling roads and bridges," Democratic California Gov. Jerry Brown tweeted Monday. "Just say no."

The California secretary of State's office announced Monday that the measure had been cleared for the Nov. 6 ballot after obtaining the required number of signatures. Backers of the repeal effort spent about $1.7 million to qualify it for the fall ballot.

The repeal effort received financial help from the California Republican Party and prominent House Republicans. Contributors include Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Besides helping Republicans in close congressional races in California, the repeal measure could aid GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox, a San Diego businessman running against Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. Cox has been a backer of the gas tax repeal effort and donated money to the campaign.

Last year, California's Democratic-led legislature approved Senate Bill 1, raising the state excise tax on gasoline by 12 cents per gallon, or a 40 percent increase. As of Tuesday, California motorists were shelling out an average of $3.67 per gallon for gasoline, well above the national average of $2.85, according to AAA.