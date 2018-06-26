    ×

    Trading Nation

    Dow transports could soon be in ‘jeopardy,’ and it could spell trouble for stocks, says trader

    Trader says the transports are in trouble
    Trader says the transports are in trouble   

    The Dow transports-tracking ETF (IYT) has fallen more than 3 percent in the last month, and TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says there are troubling signs that it could fall below a key level.

    “We’re seeing some underperformance in the transports relative to the broader market as a result of the escalating tension with trade tariffs with China,” he said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” “I’d like to take this opportunity to be short IYT.”

    • Gordon is referring to an uptrend that has been in place for IYT since late 2017. According to Gordon, if IYT breaks below the uptrend line, the transports “will be in jeopardy” and could fall to $180.
    • As a result, he wants to buy the August monthly 185-strike put and pair that with the sale of the August monthly 180-strike put, which expires Aug. 17 and costs Gordon about $138 per options spread, as he pays $1.38 total.
    • If IYT closes below $180 on Aug. 17 expiration, then Gordon could make up to $362 in reward. But if IYT closes above $185 on the expiration date, he could lose the $138 he paid to put on the trade.

    Dow Theorists often look to the transports as confirmation of the market’s general direction.

    The trade: Gordon is suggesting buying the August monthly 185/180 put spread for about $1.38, or $138 per options spread.

    Bottom line: Gordon sees IYT falling below $180 on Aug. 17 expiration.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    IYT
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...