Gallup poll: Nancy Pelosi's favorability rating falls to 9-year low among Democrats

Voters are finding less to like about Nancy Pelosi, according to a new Gallup poll published on Tuesday.

The poll, conducted from June 1- 13, shows Pelosi, the House minority leader, has a favorability rating of just 29 percent among voters overall, marking a 5 point drop from the last time the poll was conducted in 2016.

Meanwhile, 53 percent say they do not support her.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also struggling to appeal to the American electorate, with just 24 percent of voters favoring the Republican from Kentucky and 50 percent of participants saying they dislike him. He has historically had low approval ratings from voters.

The poll comes as the midterm elections are heating up.

Nancy Pelosi is campaigning hard for Democrats in an effort to win a majority in the House of Representatives during the midterm elections. The former speaker of the House is also lobbying to regain the speaker's gavel if Democrats retake the House in November. There are at least 20 House Democratic nominees who have said publicly that they will not back her for speaker if they do win the majority.

Among Democrats, 55 percent saw her favorably, matching the lowest rating recorded among her own party's voters in 2009, Gallup reports.

Over the past 10 years, Pelosi's rating among Democrats reached a high of 66 percent several times, the poll finds.

A spokesman for Pelosi declined to comment.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are disliked more than they are favored in Congress as well.

Ryan's approval ratings remained steady at 40 percent, but 45 percent of voters view him unfavorably. With voters in his own party, Ryan has a favorable rating of 69 percent while 23 percent are not in favor of him.

Like Pelosi, just 29 percent of voters approve of Schumer, while 44 percent do not approve of his efforts.