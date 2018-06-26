Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Sonic plummeted more than 8 percent in extended-hours trading. The popular drive-in restaurant chain, earned 52 cents per share in its third quarter, beating analyst estimates of 49 cents, but missed on estimated revenue. Sonic only earned $118.3 million compared to the $118.7 million estimated by analysts.

AeroVironment stock fell more than 5.5 percent in after-hours trading. The Monrovia, California based company said revenue for fiscal year 2019 will be between $290 million and $310 million, short of the $337 million expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

WWE stock increased about 6 percent in after-hours trading. WWE secured media rights deals with USA Network and with Fox sports. USA Network will continue to air Monday Night Raw, and Fox Sports will for the first time distribute SmackDown live every Friday on Fox broadcast network.