Trump threatens Harley-Davidson: If it moves operations overseas, 'they will be taxed like never before!' 

"Early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand," Trump said in another tweet. "That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse."

Harley did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Harley said Monday it was moving some production overseas due to increased costs from the EU's retaliatory tariffs against the Trump administration's duties on steel and aluminum. No production will be moving to Europe as a result of the tariffs, according to the company. Harley's overseas manufacturing plants are in Brazil, India, Australia and Thailand.

Shares fell less than 1 percent in premarket trading Tuesday after falling nearly 6 percent Monday.

Stifel analysts on Monday lowered their earnings estimates for this year and next by 19 cents and 45 cents per share, respectively. They maintained a hold recommendation and a price target of $45 a share, about 8 percent above Monday's close.

Trump said Monday in a tweet he was "surprised" by Harley's decision. He publicly thanked Harley-Davidson early last year for "building things in America" and criticized other companies for moving production outside the U.S.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and the rest of the world have increased in the last several months.

"Harley must know that they won't be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax!" Trump said in another tweet Tuesday.

— CNBC's Morgan Brennan contributed to this report.