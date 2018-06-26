    ×

    Trade

    Trump threatens Harley-Davidson: If it moves operations overseas, 'they will be taxed like never before!' 

    • President Donald Trump says Tuesday that Harley-Davidson will be "taxed like never before" if they move production overseas.
    • "A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never!" Trump says in a tweet.
    • On Monday, Harley says it is moving some production overseas due to increased costs from the EU's retaliatory tariffs against the Trump administration's duties on steel and aluminum from the bloc.
    President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday that Harley-Davidson will be "taxed like never before" if the motorcycle maker moves production overseas. He claimed that the iconic U.S. company was using increased trade tensions as an excuse to justify planned changes in manufacturing.

    "A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!" Trump said in a tweet.

    President Donald Trump meets with representatives of Harley-Davidson, including CEO Matthew Levatich (R), at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 2, 2017.
    "Early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand," Trump said in another tweet. "That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse."

    Harley did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

    Harley said Monday it was moving some production overseas due to increased costs from the EU's retaliatory tariffs against the Trump administration's duties on steel and aluminum. No production will be moving to Europe as a result of the tariffs, according to the company. Harley's overseas manufacturing plants are in Brazil, India, Australia and Thailand.

    Shares fell less than 1 percent in premarket trading Tuesday after falling nearly 6 percent Monday.

    Stifel analysts on Monday lowered their earnings estimates for this year and next by 19 cents and 45 cents per share, respectively. They maintained a hold recommendation and a price target of $45 a share, about 8 percent above Monday's close.

    Trump said Monday in a tweet he was "surprised" by Harley's decision. He publicly thanked Harley-Davidson early last year for "building things in America" and criticized other companies for moving production outside the U.S.

    Trade tensions between the U.S. and the rest of the world have increased in the last several months.

    "Harley must know that they won't be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax!" Trump said in another tweet Tuesday.

    — CNBC's Morgan Brennan contributed to this report.

