Trump wants to ask Congress for more border wall money

President Donald Trump plans to ask Congress for increased funding for his proposed border wall to get the project done more quickly, he said Tuesday.

The president's planned request has major political implications. He has previously threatened to shut down the government at the end of September if lawmakers do not meet his funding demands for the proposed structure on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump made the comment as he met with Republican members of Congress about immigration on Tuesday.

The massive government funding bill that Trump signed into law earlier this year runs out at the end of September. The president would likely want his desired money attached to the funding measure lawmakers pass to keep the government running into October.

In March, Trump threatened to veto the $1.3 trillion spending bill, partly over his concerns about the border security money allotted. It put $1.6 billion mostly toward surveillance technology and fencing similar to structures that already exist on the southern border.

The Trump administration previously requested about $18 billion for the border wall. It is unclear how much more money the president would want to put toward the structure.

A House Republican bill to overhaul the U.S. immigration system would include $25 billion in wall funding. The legislation is expected to fail when the chamber votes on it later this week.