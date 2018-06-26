Watch: President Donald Trump awards the Medal of Honor 

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30PM, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor on Tuesday to the late Army First Lt. Garlin M. Conner, a Kentucky native who served for 28 months in World War II. His widow, Pauline Conner, will accept the award on his behalf.

The Medal of Honor is America's most prestigious American military award.

Conner served on the front lines of ten campaigns and was wounded seven times, according to a release from the U.S. Army. Conner, who has been called the second most decorated American veteran of World War II, has received four Silver Stars, one Bronze Star, three Purple Hearts, and the Distinguished Service Cross, which is being upgraded to the Medal of Honor. Conner died in 1998.

While in recovery for a serious injury to his hip that he sustained in December 1944, Conner left the hospital in order to re-join the rest of his unit. His subsequent fighting at a battle in Houssen, France in January 1945 eventually earned him the Distinguished Service Cross and now the Medal of Honor.

"First Lieutenant Conner ran 400 yards through the impact area of an intense concentration of enemy artillery fire to direct friendly artillery on a force of six Mark VI tanks and tank destroyers, followed by 600 fanatical German infantrymen, which was assaulting in full fury the spearhead position held by his battalion," reads the citation for Conner's Distinguished Service Cross. "Along the way, he unreeled a spool of telephone wire, disregarding shells which exploded 25 yards from him and set up an observation post which he manned for more than three hours during the intense fighting."

The citation notes that during the battle he was responsible for stopping more than 150 German soldiers and preventing heavy casualties among his own unit.