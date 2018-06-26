Your first trade for Wednesday, June 27

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of General Electric.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Citigroup.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Gas & Oil ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Phillips 66.

