These are the new names for Google’s advertising software

Google is rebranding some of its advertising software under new names, it announced Wednesday.

Google AdWords, the software that lets advertisers bid on words and phrases to get their ads featured on its search homepage, will become Google Ads, the company said in a blog post. Adwords is a product that was launched in 2000, and was the company’s first piece of advertising technology, mainly for smaller businesses to advertise to potential customers online.

Google Ads will be the “front door” to let brands and media agencies buy ads on Google search, maps, its Play app store and on YouTube videos, among others.

DoubleClick, which was bought by Google in 2008 for $3.1 billion, is software that lets marketers manage their advertising campaigns and collect information about how someone has browsed online. Along with Google’s Analytics 360 Suite, which provides large companies with data on advertising performance, it will be renamed Google Marketing Platform.