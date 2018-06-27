    ×

    These are the new names for Google’s advertising software

    Google is rebranding some of its advertising software under new names, it announced Wednesday.

    Google AdWords, the software that lets advertisers bid on words and phrases to get their ads featured on its search homepage, will become Google Ads, the company said in a blog post. Adwords is a product that was launched in 2000, and was the company’s first piece of advertising technology, mainly for smaller businesses to advertise to potential customers online.

    Google Ads will be the “front door” to let brands and media agencies buy ads on Google search, maps, its Play app store and on YouTube videos, among others.

    DoubleClick, which was bought by Google in 2008 for $3.1 billion, is software that lets marketers manage their advertising campaigns and collect information about how someone has browsed online. Along with Google’s Analytics 360 Suite, which provides large companies with data on advertising performance, it will be renamed Google Marketing Platform.

    Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Google's senior vice president of advertising and commerce Sridhar Ramaswamy at the Dmexco conference in Cologne, Germany in 2016

    Google Ad Manager, meanwhile, will bring together two software products, DoubleClick for Publishers and DoubleClick Ad Exchange, used by publishers who sell their online advertising inventory to brands.

    Google’s advertising business accounts for most of its revenue, making $26.6 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This compares to its “other” revenues, including cloud software, which made $4.3 billion. Renaming and reorganizing the software will make it easier for ad buyers and sellers to use it — and therefore, in theory, easier for them to spend money with the online giant.

    “These new brands reflect all of the ways that we help advertisers connect with consumers and make it easier for advertisers and publishers to choose which products are right for their businesses,” wrote Sridhar Ramaswamy, the company’s senior vice president of ads and commerce, in the blog post.

    “As the opportunity to engage consumers has grown and become more complex, we are simplifying our products for advertisers and publishers of all sizes so they can more easily reach consumers anywhere, at any moment and on any channel,” he added.