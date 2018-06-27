As trade tensions between the U.S. and the rest of the world escalate, expect to take a hit at the cash register.

“A tit-for-tat trade war has erupted and American families are caught in the middle,” Matthew Shay, the president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, said in a statement. Shay also called tariffs "taxes on consumers."

In the latest clash between Europe and the U.S., the Trump administration announced it would move ahead with metal tariffs on the European Union, Mexico and Canada.

The EU responded to duties on steel and aluminum with retaliatory tariffs on more than $3 billion worth of U.S. goods including playing cards, peanut butter and orange juice.

The president previously approved tariffs on flat-screen televisions, solar panels and some household appliances, like dishwashers and washing machines.