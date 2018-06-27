    ×

    US Economy

    Mnuchin says US can block American joint ventures in China if there is technology transferred

    • Under new legislation, the U.S. will be able to block joint ventures of American companies overseas if critical technologies are involved, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says.
    • "That’s not just China. That’s anywhere," he says on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
    • The Commerce Department will oversee the joint venture aspect, Mnuchin said.
    Mnuchin: It's important we protect our 'crown jewel' technology
    Mnuchin: It's important we protect our 'crown jewel' technology   

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday the U.S. can prevent a company from forming a joint venture overseas if the firm is dealing in critical technologies.

    "One of the problems of CFIUS before was we could block an acquisition [in the U.S.], but then a company could go form a joint venture and we couldn't block that," Mnuchin said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "If someone sets up a joint venture on critical technologies that would have been blocked, they will also be prohibited from transferring that technology through a joint venture."

    "That is new and that's part of the legislation," he said. "Again that’s not just China. That’s anywhere."

    Watch CNBC's full interview with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
    Watch CNBC's full interview with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin   

    The White House will rely on the newly strengthened Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to deal with concerns about foreign purchase of sensitive domestic technologies, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

    The changes will come through the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, which passed the Senate by a wide margin. President Donald Trump urged Congress to pass the legislation in a statement Wednesday.

    Wednesday's announcement contrasts with reports earlier in the week the Trump administration was looking to block companies with 25 percent or more of Chinese ownership from buying certain U.S. tech-related companies.

    The Commerce Department will oversee the joint venture aspect, Mnuchin said.

    CFIUS has made it increasingly difficult for Chinese companies to invest in the U.S., citing national security concerns. Chinese acquisitions worth more than $2 billion in the first five months of this year have fallen apart, Rhodium Group's Thilo Hanemann said in a report last week.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...