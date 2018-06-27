Rebuilding North Korea could cost $63 billion and South Korea is set to benefit

Korea was split in two following the end of World War II when Japan’s 35-year rule over the nation ended. A later war between the North and South in the 1950s entrenched the divide that remained in place ever since.

Now, South Korea is keen to forge peaceful links with its bellicose neighbor — and the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang earlier in the year were a step toward better relations — the path to any kind of reunification is unclear and fraught with obstacles.

On a global level, relations could also be improving. A recent summit between Trump and Kim signaled that the regime could be rehabilitated with the global community — if it goes ahead with a pledge to denuclearize.

It remains to be seen if North Korea will do this, but Citi’s analysts said they were prompted to compile the research given recent summits suggesting “a normalization of economic ties between North Korea and the rest of the world could be possible.” This, they explained, would give the country greater access to foreign capital for infrastructure investment and any benefits of cross-border activity into South Korea in the short term would reduce the unification costs in the longer term.