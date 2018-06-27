South Korean defense company that paid Michael Cohen is poised to win part of a $16 billion Pentagon deal

A South Korean aviation firm with ties to President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is poised to win part of a multibillion-dollar Pentagon contract.

Korea Aerospace Industries, or KAI, paid $150,000 to Cohen's company, Essential Consultants, for "legal consulting concerning accounting standards on production costs," a KAI representative told Reuters. Cohen's work with KAI lasted less than six months and ended in November.

KAI did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CNBC.

The revelations about KAI's relationship with Cohen came after Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels suing Cohen and Trump, released documents that said Essential Consultants received hundreds of thousands of dollars from individuals and companies. Telecom giant AT&T and Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis have also acknowledged paying Cohen's firm for consulting services meant to give an insight into Trump's approach to policy.

Meanwhile, KAI partnered with Lockheed Martin to offer the T-50A jet for the U.S. Air Force's trainer competition. The plane is a version of KAI's T-50, which is used in South Korea as well as several other U.S. partner nations.

The T-X trainer program award, the Air Force's largest ongoing aircraft competition at roughly $16 billion for the delivery of 350 aircraft, is expected to be announced this summer. The trainer aircraft will replace the Air Force's aging T-38 trainers that have been in the U.S. military's portfolio since the 1960s.