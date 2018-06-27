Watch: Trump speaks at 'Face-to-Face With Our Future' event amid whirlwind of policy developments

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the 'Face-to-Face With Our Future' event in Washington.

The speech arrives amid a whirlwind of policy developments for the Trump administration.

The White House's trade policy, which has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike as Trump continues to threaten other countries with tariffs, got a boost this week when a new bill addressing foreign investments easily passed the House of Representatives.

The bill gives the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment, or CFIUS, an expanded role in reviewing the national security impacts of certain foreign technology purchases.

Meanwhile, Trump has celebrated a handful of victories in high-profile rulings from the Supreme Court over the past week. Among the most significant was the decision in Trump v. Hawaii, in which the high court ruled by a 5-4 margin that Trump's travel ban was constitutional.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' "zero tolerance" policy on prosecuting people who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border continues to roil the national discourse, even after Trump signed an executive order last week to end the family separations that resulted from that policy.

Thousands of children have been separated from their parents since the zero tolerance policy went into effect. A federal judge in California on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the border.