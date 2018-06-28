A rally in stocks is coming but Trump isn’t finished on trade, investment bank warns

A relief rally in stocks will arrive in October but President Donald Trump isn’t finished with his trade demands, according to an investment bank specializing in emerging market assets.

The threat of U.S.-led protectionism has sent capital flowing out of riskier emerging market (EM) assets. The MSCI index of developing-nation stocks on the cusp of turning into a bear market and China, normally considered something of a safe haven within the emerging market space, has seen its Shanghai composite index slip to its lowest level in more than two years.

Currencies have also been hit with the Indian rupee, South African rand and Indonesian rupiah all crumbling against the U.S. dollar.

Washington has so far slapped a 25 percent tariff on around $34 billion dollars of Chinese exports, with an explicit threat that they could raise that figure soon.