    How to build your own power grid

    Power grids all over the planet suffer the same vulnerability: Centralization.

    One station down means millions lose power. But the answer to this problem may lie, in all places, on a quiet, upscale street in Brooklyn.

    This row of brownstones in Park Slope has built its very own clean microgrid, fueled by solar power from rooftop panels.

    It’s essentially just a mini-version of the electric grid—that can silo itself off when it needs to. And this is powered by blockchain, the same technology that underpins cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

