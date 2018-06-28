How to build your own power grid

Power grids all over the planet suffer the same vulnerability: Centralization.

One station down means millions lose power. But the answer to this problem may lie, in all places, on a quiet, upscale street in Brooklyn.

This row of brownstones in Park Slope has built its very own clean microgrid, fueled by solar power from rooftop panels.

It’s essentially just a mini-version of the electric grid—that can silo itself off when it needs to. And this is powered by blockchain, the same technology that underpins cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.