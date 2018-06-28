Here's who's making money from immigration enforcement

The Trump administration's much-publicized increase in immigration enforcement is also increasing the bottom line for for-profit prisons and other companies from the private sector, with many signing multimillion-dollar contracts with the Department of Homeland Security.

"A lot of people imagine immigration detention as being a government-only function, but there are private contractors throughout the entire immigration enforcement and detention system," said Jeremy Mohler, communications director of the research and policy group In the Public Interest.

"From the moment after an undocumented immigrant is arrested, you have corporations that contract with federal agencies and provide everything from operating detention centers to providing ankle monitors ... all the way to chartered flights if they're deported," Mohler said.

Here's a look at the private sector businesses making money from immigration enforcement: