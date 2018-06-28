The Red Hen restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Sanders was hit by a cyberattack

Having your business suddenly in the political spotlight can have several adverse consequences, including gaining the attention of online fraudsters.
The Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, which recently made news refusing to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is being targeted in a cyberattack according to a researcher. The scammers have apparently taken over parts of the Red Hen's website in order to use its sudden popularity to drive traffic to their own web sites, which sell things like discount Viagra.
The scammers likely weren’t trying to take a political stand, and instead hoped to capitalize on heightened internet traffic to the website because of the headlines, said Chris Boyd, lead malware intelligence analyst at security software company Malwarebytes, who wrote a blog post about what he found on the site. Even so, Boyd suggested that users might want to stay away from the site, as the compromise could mean the site is open to other kinds of attacks that could harm end-users.