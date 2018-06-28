The Red Hen restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Sanders was hit by a cyberattack

Malicious advertisers often take advantage of small-business websites inundated with a sudden spike of traffic, using a specific type of search engine optimization known as “spamdexing.”

“If someone was going to do this for a political reason, there would have been something more splashy, like a website defacement, and they wouldn’t have gone down this road of a more malicious, hidden SEO spam tactic,” Boyd said. This type of attack isn’t used often anymore because modern search engine security protects most websites against it, he explained.

The attack includes injecting spam into search engine results, which in the Red Hen’s case are directing readers back to online sales sites for erectile dysfunction drugs like Viagra or for Japanese sports car fans, depending on the region people are visiting from, said Boyd. He said spamdexing is an “absolutely ancient” hacking tactic, and for the restaurant’s site included several compromises, starting with “keyword stuffing,” which involves putting words related to specific content — like Viagra — into the text of articles on the website, even if they make little sense.

The attack on the website also included “scraper sites,” which made small changes to the website to get ad-based revenue driven back to a malicious site, and “hidden text,” a technique where malicious advertisers fill the background of a website with text that is the same color as the page’s background, in an effort to boost online links and ranking to their own sites.

A call to the Red Hen was not immediately returned. Boyd recommended avoiding a visit to the website until it’s fixed. “Generally speaking, any website that has been compromised runs the risk of getting turned into an infection portal,” he said.