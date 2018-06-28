Europe needs a plan for any future financial shocks ... and it's struggling to reach a concrete deal

Strengthening the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is perhaps the main objective at this point. The ESM is currently the main lender to countries in economic trouble, such as Greece.

The main proposal aims to turn the ESM into something more akin to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with powers to monitor the different euro economies to ensure they do not get into trouble. According to France and Germany, the ESM should be able to conduct debt sustainability analysis to offer upfront debt restructuring. However, Italy's new government seems critical of handing new powers to the ESM.

There are also proposals to create a euro zone budget and move forward with a banking union.

Under a suggestion made by Germany and France, the EU should channel some of its funds into a basket that would support investments in the euro area. However, the French argue this fund should total hundreds of billions of euros, whereas the Germans believe the figure should be a bit more conservative.

In terms of a banking union, the euro zone finance ministers agreed last week that the ESM should become the backstop to a mechanism that helps failing banks with minimal costs to taxpayers. This should take the form of a credit line of about 55 billion euros ($63.9 billion).