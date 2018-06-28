Former aide to Roger Stone subpoenaed in Russia investigation

A former aide to Trump adviser Roger J. Stone Jr. was subpoenaed to appear in federal court to provide evidence and hand over documents related to the Russia investigation.

The client, Andrew Miller, is set to appear in court on Thursday, The New York Times reports. Miller worked for Stone arranging interviews and other tasks leading up to the Republican convention in 2016, the Times reported.

This is the first time Miller has been mentioned in relation to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election.