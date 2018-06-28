    ×

    Former aide to Roger Stone subpoenaed in Russia investigation

    • Andrew Miller has been subpoenaed to provide evidence in the investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 U.S. election.
    • Miller is a former aide to Republican strategist and Trump loyalist Roger Stone.
    • This is the first time Miller has been mentioned in relation to the Russia investigation.
    A former aide to Trump adviser Roger J. Stone Jr. was subpoenaed to appear in federal court to provide evidence and hand over documents related to the Russia investigation.

    The client, Andrew Miller, is set to appear in court on Thursday, The New York Times reports. Miller worked for Stone arranging interviews and other tasks leading up to the Republican convention in 2016, the Times reported.

    This is the first time Miller has been mentioned in relation to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

    A lawyer, Paul Kamenar, plans to file a motion on Thursday on behalf of a client who was subpoenaed to be questioned in front of the grand jury, though he did not identify Mr. Miller.

    Kamenar's motion will argue that the appointment of Mueller to lead the investigation was unconstitutional.

    “The founders feared exactly what we see in Mueller: a runaway federal official. We hope to see Mueller’s operation disbanded, once and for all," said Peter Flaherty, chairman of the National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative nonprofit paying Kamenar for his legal services.

    Stone became a player in the Mueller investigation due to his public comments foreshadowing the 2016 WikiLeaks release of Hillary Clinton's email archives. Stone has denied allegations of Russian collusion but admitted to having been informed about the leak prior to its publication.

    Read the full New York Times report here.

