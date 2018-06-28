How to impeach the President of the United States   

The possibility of presidential impeachment has been a hot topic since President Donald Trump took office. For more than a year, special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia – and whether the president has subsequently looked to obstruct that probe. Trump has denied any collusion and obstruction.
In the history of U.S. politics, two presidents have been impeached, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, but both were acquitted in the Senate. President Richard Nixon resigned just short of what was all but guaranteed to be impeachment. So a president leaving the White House, not of his own volition, has actually never happened.
Here’s a look at what it would take to bring down America’s top politician.