With Independence Day specials in full swing at car dealerships, it’s one of those times of the year when shoppers will flock to showrooms in search of a good deal.

If you plan to join them, do yourself a big favor: Do some legwork.

Despite a car being one of the biggest purchases that consumers will ever make, many people end up in showrooms without planning for the transaction. While things might go smoothly, it also could end up costing you more.