Despite Ocasio-Cortez upset, Democratic primaries have not gone as far left as some argue

Activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's stunning primary upset Tuesday over high-ranking House Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley marked a triumph for self-described progressives. However, it does not mean the Democrats' left wing has a firm grasp on the party's primaries yet.

Still, Republicans will try to convince voters that is the case.

The win by the 28-year-old member of the Democratic Socialists of America over the 10-term incumbent sparked arguments that Democrats have turned sharply left, which could hurt them in November's midterms as they try to take back the House. The victory shows Democrats "are going hard left," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell contended Wednesday. He called Ocasio-Cortez's win a "general election problem for them."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi — whom Crowley reportedly could have tried to succeed as leader if her bid fails in the next Congress — had a different take. She disputed that Democratic socialism is "ascendant" in the broader party. The California Democrat said that the win "is not to be viewed as something that stands for everything else."

With more than half of state primary elections over, the Democratic Party's left flank has established no trend of knocking out candidates on their right. National Democrats' preferred House candidates — who in battleground districts can take centrist positions on some issues — have emerged from primaries the vast majority of the time. Crowley was the first House Democratic incumbent to fall this year, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's chosen "red to blue" candidates have won 27 of their 29 primaries.

Ocasio-Cortez's stunning upset sent shock waves through the Democratic Party. Republicans contend it foreshadows a wave of left-wing candidates who cannot compete in general elections, while Democratic leaders believe the candidates best suited for their districts will ultimately emerge.

Based on federal primary results so far, progressive challengers have not yet taken a firm grip on the party primaries, and arguments about Democrats who would struggle to win in November appear overblown. Still, Ocasio-Cortez is trying to use her newfound clout in races around the country, but it remains to be seen if the results can be duplicated.

"So far, Democrats have nominated people who can win in that district. [Ocasio-Cortez] is actually a very good fit for that district," said Michael Cohen, interim director of the political management program at George Washington University's Graduate School of Political Management. "The idea that she's the avatar of progressivism and that's sweeping the country — it's overblown at this point."

Self-identified progressives and those candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America can support the same policies or run to the left of more moderate Democrats. But being a progressive does not mean someone is a Democratic socialist.