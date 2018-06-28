Another Atlantic City casino opens, with eyes on sports betting

Another casino opened its doors on the Atlantic City boardwalk on Thursday and is hoping to cash in on New Jersey’s new sports-betting law.

The $400 million Ocean Resort Casino, which replaced the shuttered $2.4 billion Revel, is partnering with sportsbook operator William Hill to operate the sports-betting facility.

On Thursday afternoon, actor Mark Wahlberg placed the first bet, putting his money on the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2019 Super Bowl.

Joe Asher, CEO of the U.S. arm of William Hill, told CNBC’s Contessa Brewer that while he didn’t have any real expectations yet about what kind of return on investment the company will get, he expects the venture to be a big success.

“We know that there’s an appetite for sports betting here in New Jersey,” Asher said on “Power Lunch.”

“It’s going to be a successful investment if we do our job well now and execute.”