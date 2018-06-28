Several injuries reported in shooting at newspaper office in Maryland

Multiple injuries were reported after a shooting Thursday afternoon at the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, according to the Anne Arundel County police department.

Captain Russell Davies told NBC News that a call came in at 2:34 p.m. about an active shooter.

“Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” Phil Davis, a crime reporter at the newspaper, wrote in a post on Twitter cited by the Gazette. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

News4, an NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., said a suspect was in custody, citing sources. Police did not immediately confirm.