    Several injuries reported in shooting at newspaper office in Maryland

    • Multiple injuries were reported after a shooting Thursday afternoon at the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, according to the Anne Arundel County police department.
    • News4, an NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., said a suspect was in custody, citing sources. Police did not immediately confirm.
    • President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, Lindsay Walters, a White House spokesperson, told reporters Thursday.
    Multiple injuries were reported after a shooting Thursday afternoon at the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, according to the Anne Arundel County police department.

    Captain Russell Davies told NBC News that a call came in at 2:34 p.m. about an active shooter.

    “Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” Phil Davis, a crime reporter at the newspaper, wrote in a post on Twitter cited by the Gazette. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

    News4, an NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., said a suspect was in custody, citing sources. Police did not immediately confirm.

    "Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday afternoon in a post on Twitter. "Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

    President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, Lindsay Walters, a White House spokesperson, told reporters Thursday.

    “Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected,” Walters said.

    The Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun. Police were at the Sun on Thursday following the shooting, according to an article in that newspaper. Their presence at the Sun was a precaution, police said.

    The New York Police Department sent officers to New York newspaper and television stations as a precaution following the shooting, NBC News reported.

