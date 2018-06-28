Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nike stock increased by more than 8 percent in extended-hours trading. The popular shoe and athletic wear company posted stronger than expected earnings in its fourth quarter report. Nike earned 69 cents per share compared with analyst expectations of 64 cents per share. The Beaverton, Oregon based company also beat revenue estimates reporting $9.79 billion, as opposed to $9.41 billion expected.

Shares of Wells Fargo popped more than 3 percent in after-hours trading. The move came after the Fed announced what banks had passed or failed their annual stress tests. The company said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 43 cents and announced a stock buyback of $24.5 billion.

J.P. Morgan Chase was up more than 2 percent in after-hours trading. The company said it would hike its dividend by 43 percent to 80 cents and announced a $20.7-billion stock buyback.

Citigroup rose nearly 2 percent in extended-hours trading. The company said it would raise its dividend by 41% to 45 cents and announced a $17.6-billion buyback.

Shares of Bank of America increased by more than 1 percent, before giving up some of those gains. The company said it would increase its dividend by 25 percent to 15 cents and announced a $26-billion buyback.

Shares of Synnex were down more than 3 percent in extended-hours trading. The supply chain company confirmed a deal to acquire IT management company Convergys for $2.4 billion or $26.50 per share.

KB Home stock was up more than 4 percent in after-hours trading. The home building company beat analyst earnings expectations, earning 57 cents per share, versus the 48 cents per share that was expected. KB Home also beat revenue expectations from analysts, reporting $1.10 billion versus $1.04 billion.