With trade wars brewing and the midterm election ahead, get ready for a wild second half for stocks

Buckle up for the second half of the year, stock market investors.

With trade wars brewing and the midterm election looming, some analysts say the stock market could see plenty of bumps in the second half before ending the year with a bounce.

Stocks are exiting the weakest first half year performance for the S&P 500 in three years. The index is up just 1.6 percent year to date, and there are some indicators that are flashing warnings. For instance, the Dow Transports briefly fell into correction territory Thursday, and the Dow Industrials were trading below their 200-day average, a closely-watched indicator for price momentum.

Institutional investors are less bullish going into the second half, but 70 percent believe the market has seen the lows of the year in February, according to a fresh survey of 500 investors by Strategas Research. The investors expect the U.S. to be the best performing equity market through year-end, but their average S&P 500 target has sunk slightly to 2,842.

“Typically on average, what’s happened is the S&P suffers a correction of about 18 percent in mid-term election years, and so what is interesting about that is typically after the election, when there’s more clarity of who is in charge, the market tends to rally,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. “In fact, every mid-term election year since the 1940s, the market has had a positive return.”

Arone said if history is a guide, there could be volatility, even a correction and then a move higher at the end of the year. “We could be shaping up for that type of finish in the second half,” he said.

But analysts also say that pattern of summer bumpiness may occur simply based on the number of headwinds facing the market. The market tends not to like the uncertainty of trade threats, tariffs and the potential impact on corporate profits, they said. There is also the prospect of more Fed rate hikes, and if short-term interest rates begin to rise so much more quickly than long term rates that they end up higher than the longer term yields – or inverted – that too would be a negative, since it is a recession warning.

Lori Calvasina, chief equity strategist at RBC, said she currently prefers small caps to large given the fact they are insulated from some of the volatility of trade issues, due to their strong domestic exposure. Recently, she switched from neutral to overweight because trade looks to be an issue that will be pushed during campaign season.

“We think the summer is going to be rough for stocks. It feels like we’re setting up for a lousy summer and maybe into the early fall then you get the late year rebound after the election,” said Calvasina. Trade is just a big issue that’ snot going away…It feels to me like it’s a campaign issue…Wall Street Republicans hate it, but Main Street Republicans don’t, so it makes sense.”