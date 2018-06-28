Americans might think they’re doing everything possible to protect their health. But those taking the prescription drug Truvada, designed to prevent HIV, could jeopardize their ability to buy some types of insurance.

A Boston urologist, who is gay, was turned down for lifetime disability insurance based on his drug regimen, according to The New York Times. He was able to get insurance through a different company — but only because he stopped taking Truvada.

Also referred to as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), the medication is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as an effective way to prevent acquiring HIV.