These eight start-up founders prove you don't have to be young to win in tech

There is a myth in Silicon Valley that only the young, upstart entrepreneurs will succeed. But eight successful founders from HuffPost's Arianna Huffington to Ethereum's Joseph Lubin prove founding past 40 is possible — if even preferable.

"As a would-be entrepreneur, people have on-boarded this cultural myth that you have to be very young. Some people who are not very young may decide not to go for it, when in fact they might do extremely well," said Benjamin Jones, a professor and researcher at Northwestern University.

According to a recent study led by Jones, the average founder of the fastest-growing tech start-ups was about 45, and 50-year-old entrepreneurs were about twice as likely to have a runaway business success as their 30-year-old counterparts.

"If you think people innovate more successfully around products they deeply understand or know, young people are much more likely to see ideas that are consumer facing, and consumer facing for their own generation," Jones said. "What we might not be doing is getting the kind of innovations that someone with depth in a field has."

Here are eight founders who threw caution to the wind and started companies past 40.