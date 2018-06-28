Putin-Trump summit to take place in Helsinki on July 16: Kremlin

    ×

    Politics

    Trump, Putin to hold Helsinki summit July 16th   

    A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a summit on July 16 in Helsinki, the Kremlin and the White House said on Thursday, firming up the place and date for a meeting that had already been agreed on.

    "The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," the White House said in a statement.

    Trump had said on Wednesday the meeting would likely take place after a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders and that the Finnish capital was a possible venue.

    Moscow and Washington announced the time and place of the meeting simultaneously.

    The two countries struck a deal on Wednesday to hold a summit soon.

    Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking after Putin met U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Kremlin, said the summit would take place in a mutually convenient third country and that several more weeks were needed to prepare for it.

