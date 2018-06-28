US futures fluctuate ahead of the open, but trade uncertainty weighs

Markets around the world continued their roller-coaster ride Thursday, as concerns surrounding a potential trade war between the U.S. and major other economies rattled investors. Not only is the U.S. in a tit-for-tat war of words with China on tariffs, but now the European Union is involved after President Donald Trump took to Twitter last week to threaten a 20 percent tariff on all car imports from the bloc.

On Wednesday, a Trump administration official stated that the government would rely on the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment to take care of matters concerning foreign purchase of domestic technologies that are deemed sensitive. As the topic of trade continues to keep investors around the world on edge, markets appear to be doing the same – awaiting any information.

Elsewhere, economic data and corporate earnings due include real gross domestic product (GDP) data at 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims also due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Kansas City Fed’s manufacturing survey at 11 a.m. ET.

Looking to the corporate space, Accenture, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Nike and KB Home are all expected to publish their latest earnings results.