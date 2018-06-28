    ×

    US futures fluctuate ahead of the open, but trade uncertainty weighs

    • Accenture, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Nike and KB Home are all expected to publish their latest earnings results.
    U.S. stock index futures wavered ahead of Thursday’s open, as investors turned their attention to fresh economic data.

    Around 5:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 4 points, indicating a positive open of 22.41 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures indicated a flat to upbeat start to their respective trading session.

    Markets around the world continued their roller-coaster ride Thursday, as concerns surrounding a potential trade war between the U.S. and major other economies rattled investors. Not only is the U.S. in a tit-for-tat war of words with China on tariffs, but now the European Union is involved after President Donald Trump took to Twitter last week to threaten a 20 percent tariff on all car imports from the bloc.

    On Wednesday, a Trump administration official stated that the government would rely on the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment to take care of matters concerning foreign purchase of domestic technologies that are deemed sensitive. As the topic of trade continues to keep investors around the world on edge, markets appear to be doing the same – awaiting any information.

    Elsewhere, economic data and corporate earnings due include real gross domestic product (GDP) data at 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims also due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the Kansas City Fed’s manufacturing survey at 11 a.m. ET.

    On the central banking front, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be in St Louis, Missouri, attending the Ascension Health Management Annual Conference.

    Elsewhere, oil pricesfluctuated, as investors awaited news of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

