Your first trade for Friday, June 28

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Bank of America.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Foot Locker.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond.

Dan Nathan is a seller of the Financials ETF.

Trader disclosure: On June 27, 2018 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EA, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, NKE, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Karen Finerman’s firm is long ANTM, C, FB, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, URL, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, MA, MTW, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is short KRE, TBT calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids’ Trust. Brian Kelly is long AMD, CBOE, CME, GCAP, GS, HIVE, IBM, MCB, MSFT, MU, NVDA, OSTK, ORCL, RHT, SAP, SHG, SHOP, SIVB, SQ, STX, TSM, WU, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, EOS, STORM. Dan Nathan is short SMH. Dan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is long FB Aug put spread. Dan is Long T Oct call spread.