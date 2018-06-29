The 2018 Mazda CX-3 is a nice car, but you should just buy a Mazda 3

There’s a lot to like about the Mazda CX-3.

The flowing, curvy side profile helps distract from the naturally-odd proportions of such a short, front-wheel drive vehicle. The windshield is nicely pulled back, saving the CX-3 from the stubby-hood syndrome that permeates the segment.

The cabin is also well-designed, with red and white leather mixing with the the Alcantara seat inserts. There are a few strange details — the lack of symmetry of the vents bugs me — but Mazda has mostly stuck with its standard interior design motif that more than lives up to the $29,615 as-tested price.