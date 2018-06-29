Bitcoin skids under $6,000, closing in on 60% loss for the year 

Bitcoin prices dropped to a low not seen since November as investor sentiment fails to rebound after hacks in recent weeks, and crackdowns from global regulators.

The world’s first and largest cryptocurrency skidded as low as of $5,799.62 as of 8:30 a.m. ET Friday, its lowest level since mid-November, according to data from CoinDesk. The digital currency is down 57 percent in 2018 after climbing more than 1,100 percent last year.

While no single headline seemed to trigger a price drop Friday, bitcoin began sliding last week after Japan's financial regulator ordered several cryptocurrency exchanges to improve their practices against money laundering.

Security breaches have also weighed on prices. In the past two weeks, South Korean exchanges Coinrail and Bithumb, have both announced major cryptocurrency hacks.